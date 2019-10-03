Be still beating hearts of craft beer lovers in north Gwinnett because StillFire Brewing has announced the exact day when it will open to the general public later this month.
The new brewery and taproom located at 343 U.S. Highway 23 in Suwanee will officially open to the public Oct. 19. That is nine days after members of the media get a sneak peak of the business at a ribbon cutting event.
StillFire officials said they will have plenty of beer available for customers to try.
“We will have 18 taps total, with six holding our core beers year-round,” StillFire Brewmaster Phil Farrell said. “But we are also all about pushing the boundaries and trying new things.
"We will have another six taps that rotate out fairly regularly depending on community feedback and six more that will feature other seasonal and experimental beers.”
The grand opening festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and last until midnight. Taco Mac Suwanee is expected to serve wings, tacos and other foods on the opening day while unnamed local artists are expected to perform.
Celebrations are expected to continue Oct. 20, starting at noon, with Beto's Tacos serving street tacos while live music is provided.
The first beer that will beer served at StillFire is actually intended to pay homage to the previous tenant of the building where the brewery is located: Gwinnett Fire Station 13. The beer, which will be a Red IPA with a hint of caramel and Centennial hops, will be called "Fightin' 13."
The brewery's taproom hours will be 4 until 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4 p.m. until midnight on Fridays; 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturdays; and 12:30 until 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The brewery can be found online at stillfirebrewing.com and also has social media presences on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.