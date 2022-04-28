The Gwinnett County Association of Educators is backing Gwinnett school board member Steve Knudsen's re-election effort and a bid by retired Berkmar High School teacher Tony Sellers' bid to replace Everton Blair on the school board.
The organization announced its endorsements of Knudsen and Sellers in a pair of press releases on Wednesday night. This is the first year that school board members have been elected through nonpartisan elections that will take place in May instead of going through party primaries in the spring and then a general election in November.
Under the new election format, whoever wins the May 24 election, or a runoff if one is needed, will take office in January 2023.
Knudsen is a first-term board member who is facing a re-election challenge from Michael Rudnick in the District 2 race. Rudnick is a member of a parents group that has been vocal in its criticism of the school board and opposed decisions such as mask mandates and the firing of former Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks. Knudsen, who is currently the school board's vice-chairman, voted against the early termination of Wilbanks' contract.
Knudsen and his family have lived in Gwinnett County since 1997. His children attended North Gwinnett High School and he was first elected to the board in 2018.
“Steve Knudsen has shown a willingness to listen to the community and work with other board members to move the district forward together.” GCAE President Brian Westlake said. “While we may not agree with Vice Chair Knudsen on every issue, we are convinced that he is the best candidate in this race.”
Meanwhile Blair's decision to not seek re-election has led to Sellers and four other candidates running for his open seat. Sellers is facing, in alphabetical order, Kelly Kautz, Adrienne Simmons, Matt Sones and Alexis Williams in the District 4 race.
Sellers spent 18 years teaching at Berkmar, which is in District 4, before he retired last year. His wife also taught at a school in District 4. Their children attended Parkview High School.
Sellers did strategic planning, international relations and market research for national and international corporations for nearly 15 years before he became a teacher.
“While we currently have some good people on the school board who are working with us to move GCPS in a better direction, Tony Sellers’ addition to the board would provide the invaluable perspective of a career classroom teacher who knows firsthand how the current system is falling short of meeting the needs of all of our students,” GCAE Vice President Juliet Cassidy-Floyd said. “So many teachers and staff feel their voices aren’t being heard when they speak up for our students’ wellbeing, and we know Tony will work hard to change that because he worked to elevate our profession and empower students his entire career.”
Knudsen's campaign website can be found at www.knudsen4gwinnett.org while Sellers' website can be found at www.sellersforgwinnett.com.
Voters can now submit applications for absentee-by-mail ballots. Advance in-person voting will also begin on Monday.
Gwinnett County elections officials are in the process of sending out new voter cards to let voters know which county commission, school board, state legislative and congressional districts they live. Rather than wait for those cards to arrive, however, voters can visit mvp.sos.ga.gov and find a downloadable PDF copy of their voting district card, which will tell them their polling location as well as which districts they live in, and sample ballots for the May 24 election.
Although May 24 is a party primary election, all nonpartisan races will appear on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots. Voters who do not want to vote in a particular political party's primary, however, can ask for a nonpartisan ballot that will only have the nonpartisan races on it.
