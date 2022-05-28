Senators from Gwinnett County will fill two of the five seats on a bipartisan Georgia Senate study committee that will be looking into the transparency of high school athletic associations.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan appointed state Sens. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, and Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, on Friday to serve on the Senate Study Committee on Transparency in High School Athletic Associations. The committee was created earlier this year under Senate Resolution 802, and is being chaired by Sen. Randy Robertson, R—Cataula.
Sens. Ed Harbison, D—Columbus, and Bo Hatchett, R—Cornelia, were also appointed to serve on the committee.
There are two main high school athletic associations in Georgia. One is the Georgia High School Association, better known GHSA. The other is the Georgia Independent School Association, which is also known as GISA.
Dixon and Merritt were not the only members of Gwinnett’s Senate delegation who were appointed to study committees on Friday.
Duncan appointed Sen. Kim Jackson, D—Stone Mountain, to serve on the Senate Study Committee on Unsheltered Homelessness and Sen. Gloria Butler, D—Stone Mountain, to serve on the Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
