After looking at the possibility of changing school board elections across Georgia to make them nonpartisan, state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, says will not pursue a statewide change — but he will introduce legislation specifically targeting the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
Dixon confirmed his plans with the Daily Post on Monday. He said he plans to introduce a bill within the next few weeks to switch the Gwinnett school board from partisan to nonpartisan elections, although he added that there are some details that need to be sorted out first.
“After talking to stakeholders as far as education professionals and elected officials statewide, I mean it was certainly a mix is being in favor and being in opposition of it going statewide,” Dixon said. “(That was) bipartisan, both Republicans and Democrats. I’m definitely going to focus on Gwinnett though.”
The proposal to switch Gwinnett’s school board to nonpartisan elections will likely face some opposition after a similar proposal, which also included redrawing school board district lines, was floated during the General Assembly’s special session in November.
The effort in November was eventually pulled back amid a backlash from Democrats and voting rights groups about a lack of transparency over the matter.
There are 109 school boards in the state are already elected through nonpartisan elections, according to testimony Georgia School Boards Association Director of Policy and Legislative Services Angela Palm gave a Senate study committee last month. The other 71, including Gwinnett, have partisan school board elections.
Dixon said he has reached out to school board Chairman Everton Blair and plans to speak with Gwinnett legislative delegation chairman, State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, and other Gwinnett legislators about the proposal.
As local legislation, Dixon, who is the only Republican in Gwinnett’s Senate delegation, would need to get some Democrats in Gwinnett’s House and Senate delegations to sign on to the proposal.
“I’ve not determined exactly how it will look, but I want to move forward on it pretty quickly,” Dixon said.
The issues that Dixon said he is working on sorting out include whether the change, if approved by the legislature, would go into affect this year — which Dixon said he would prefer — or in 2024 as well as wether the elections would be held in May or November.
“I’m still talking to stakeholders and the school board, and talking further to the Gwinnett delegation,” Dixon said.
The nonpartisan elections for judicial seats are currently held in May, at the same time as the partisan primaries. Dixon said he would prefer nonpartisan school board elections to also be held in May to keep them paired with the judicial elections.
Blair told a Senate study committee on nonpartisan elections last month that he would support the change if the elections were held in November, and if the change did not go into effect until 2024.
There is also the question of whether the bill would call for Gwinnett voters to decide through a referendum if the change should be made.
“I’m still working on that,” Dixon said.
The Gwinnett legislative delegation is set to hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday to gather public input on proposed redistricting maps for the school board and county commission. It remains to be seen if the proposal for nonpartisan school board elections in Gwinnett will end up being a topic of discussion.
Even if the legislators don’t put a presentation about it on the meeting agenda, residents could always bring it up in their comments to the delegation.
“I imagine (it would be a topic), but I don’t know,” Dixon said. “The maps may be the total focus.”
