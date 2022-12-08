Legislation is expected to be filed in the Georgia Senate in 2023 to nearly double Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's salary — two years after a similar effort stalled in the Georgia House of Representatives.

State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, is working on the bill, and he said the legislation would raise the  chairwoman's salary to the same base salary paid to Gwinnett's sheriff — which is $143,455. It will be introduced sometime, likely early, during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in January.