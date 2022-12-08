Legislation is expected to be filed in the Georgia Senate in 2023 to nearly double Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's salary — two years after a similar effort stalled in the Georgia House of Representatives.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, is working on the bill, and he said the legislation would raise the chairwoman's salary to the same base salary paid to Gwinnett's sheriff — which is $143,455. It will be introduced sometime, likely early, during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in January.
He announced it publicly during the county commission's annual meeting with state legislators at the Gas South Convention Center on Thursday.
"(That) would bring it in line to other metro county chair salaries," Dixon said.
A bill was filed in the Georgia House during the 2021 session to raise Hendrickson's salary from about $74,000 to about $136,000 per year. The bill got caught up in some political wrangling at the time and was voted down by House Republicans.
In 2016, county commissioners had wanted to raise the chairperson's salary when Charlotte Nash held the position, but she refused to let it go forward because she was already receiving retirement pay from her previous stint as a county employee.
But, Dixon said Nash's decision to not want a raise should not hamper how much Hendrickson or future chairpersons earn in a year. He added there is bipartisan support for it in the Gwinnett delegation.
"I just think it's long overdue," he said.
Gwinnett County's chairperson is a full-time position that oversees the county government. Gwinnett is also the second most populous county in Georgia, with just under 1 million residents.
State law says sheriffs for counties with at least 500,000 residents are to be paid at least $136,000. Georgia Department of Community Affairs records show, however, that Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor's base salary is $143,455.
"We're going to work with (Joel Wiggins), the county's lobbyist, on it as well to make sure we have all of the language perfected," Dixon said.
Even with the raise, Hendrickson would not be the highest paid county chairperson in metro Atlanta. Among the counties that report their salaries to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Clayton County reports that its chairperson is paid $190,750 a year. Other large metro counties, such as Fulton and Cobb, did not report their salaries to DCA.
Dixon said he did not get a chance to see the 2021 House bill since it did not make it over to the Senate. He said he felt the chairperson of Gwinnett County deserves a higher salary, however.
"It's something I thought was needed before I was elected (in 2020)," Dixon said. "Heck, I remember conversations, you know, with my dad, a local businessman.
"I remember, even when I was in high school and college, him talking about Gwinnett and we were growing rapidly then like we are now and him talking about how our chairwoman's — our chairperson's — salary should be competitive if we're going to attract talent and move Gwinnett forward for the future."
Hendrickson said she had heard from Wiggins that legislation to raise her salary was being discussed. She is being cautious about it, however, given what happened in 2021.
"I'll be optimistic, but we've been here before and I know how these things go, so I'm not going to get my hopes up," she said. "We'll see what happens."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
