A Parents Bill of Rights that Gov. Brian Kemp highlighted in his State of the State address this past week will be carried in the state Senate by one of Gwinnett’s legislators.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, expects to introduce the legislation, which he said will cover several different areas related to education including curriculum, sometime this week. Dixon is one of Kemp’s floor leaders in the Georgia Senate.
“There’s several factors to it (and) several different sections to the bill,” Dixon said. “One being transparency on curriculum that children are being taught so parents can check it out.
“I’m talking off the cuff, but I imagine it would be online. They could see books and the author and what curriculum are being taught.”
The bill will come at a time when critical race theory is a topic of debate. The concept, which examines whether systemic racism has existed in America, has come under fire from conservatives.
A bill has already been filed by state Rep. Brad Thomas, R-Holly Springs, in the Georgia House of Representatives — House Bill 888 — to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Georgia schools.
In his speech to the legislature on Thursday, Kemp mentioned the Parents Bill of Rights alongside the legislation to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Georgia schools.
“From the classroom to the ball field, there are those who want to divide our kids along political lines, push partisan agendas and indoctrinate students from all walks of life,” Kemp said. “This is wrong, it’s dangerous, and as long as I’m governor, it will not take root in Georgia.
“That’s why I look forward to working with members of the General Assembly this legislative session to protect our students from divisive ideologies — like critical race theory — that pit kids against each other. I also look forward to working with the House and Senate to pass, and sign, a parental bill of rights in our education system and other pieces of legislation that I strongly support to ensure fairness in school sports and address obscene materials online and in our school libraries.”
Dixon did not deny that the debate over critical race theory is spilling over into the Parents Bill of Rights legislation as well even though he pointed out the issue will be addressed in separate legislation.
“That’s a whole separate issue — I mean it is part of it because, from the Heritage Foundation, you’d have to check with them, but they have found critical race theory being taught in 13 different counties throughout the state,” Dixon said.
“Transparency would help prevent that, so it would be a part of it.”
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative public policy organization that has posted on its website anti-critical race theory model legislation for lawmakers to use as a template when drafting bills in their states to ban it from being taught in schools.
Dixon said the group has claimed Gwinnett County Public Schools is teaching critical race theory in its classrooms. District leaders have repeatedly denied CRT is being taught in Gwinnett classrooms, however.
“There have been abundant, recent discussions and even adopted resolutions from statewide elected officials regarding the teaching of race in America and the concerns over critical race theory,” Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair said in a statement on Facebook last summer.
“But, it’s confusing as there is already nothing remotely racially critical in Georgia’s social studies or history curriculum. We’re manufacturing outrage around a problem that isn’t even present, over a concept that most of us haven’t even understood.”
