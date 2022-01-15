State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, is working to get bipartisan support for his proposal to have Gwinnett County's school board members chosen in nonpartisan elections, but he is preparing to go forward without the support of Democrats.
In fact, he may not actually need their support, at least not in the Georgia House of Representatives.
While bills dealing with a specific community would normally be considered local legislation, multiple legislators have said their understanding of the rules governing the General Assembly's handling of bills, at least in the House, creates an exception that could be used to bypass the majority of the Gwinnett legislative delegation.
It all comes down to the important distinction between general bills and local legislation. That will be key because, while local legislation would require support from the majority of the local legislative delegation, general bills do not carry that requirement.
"I would need to look back at the rules of both the House and the Senate, as well as the delegation bylaws, but if memory serves me correct, House rules state that any bill to change the political nature of any elected position would be treated as a general bill," said state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, who is the chairman of the Gwinnett legislative delegation.
The rule Park referred to is House of Representatives Rule 50, which states, "Any bill or resolution relating to or affecting the political partisanship of any elected office, state revenues, general taxation, pari-mutuel wagering, alcoholic beverages, water resources, or hazardous wastes shall not be deemed to be a local or special bill or resolution but shall be treated as a general bill or resolution."
But, Dixon — whose children attend Buford City Schools, according to his campaign website — said he wants to discuss his proposed bill, which is expected to be introduced this month, with Democrats who make up the majority in Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
"I would like to work with the Democrats in the delegation in both bodies to get it done, but if I can't, I will move forward with a general bill," Dixon said. "It's something that my constituents are very concerned about."
What little public comment was provided on nonpartisan school elections at a town hall hosted by Gwinnett legislators on Thursday was split on the issue.
"I think that's important," Michael Rudnik told legislators. "I don't think there needs to be politics within our school board races, much like judicial races. I think our representatives need to run without a party behind them."
Ryan Cox, however, told the lawmakers, "I'm just not for that. I would like to see it kept the way that it is and kept in November and not change any of that because we've got to have more time to just vet people and let people know who is running. If we start pushing things up earlier and we don't know who people are, it's just going to hurt a lot of the kids."
There have been accusations that the proposal to switch to nonpartisan elections is a response to Democrats becoming the majority on the school board, by a 3-2 margin, after the 2020 elections after decades of a Republican majority.
"By making this just about Gwinnett it solidifies the viewpoint that this is about the board being majority Democrat," longtime Democrat Art Sheldon said in response to a post in the Gwinnett Connect Facebook group this past week.
One of the new Democrats on the school board, Tarece Johnson, did not face a Republican challenger in 2020. One Republican group, the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta, sent an email to members explaining that the GOP did not have a candidate in that race because the Democratic incumbent, Louise Radloff, had often sided with Republicans on issues.
Republicans did rally around a write-in challenger to Johnson on the November ballot, but write-in candidates often face an uphill battle in Georgia — and that bid was unsuccessful.
Had the race been nonpartisan, however, Republicans would have had a say in the contest between Johnson and Radloff instead of it being decided solely by Democrats. It's uncertain if that would have made a difference in a part of Gwinnett that backed Democrats in several races, though.
Either way, Dixon vehemently denied that his proposal was a response to the Democratic Party's gains on the school board.
"That is absurd," he said. "That's is not the reason for doing this. It's to get politics off our school board and to get them out of our schools."
One piece of the proposal that had been discussed in recent weeks, holding the nonpartisan school board elections in November instead of May, is off the table. Gwinnett school board Chairman Everton Blair, who has filed paperwork to run for state school superintendent this year, previously said he could support a change to nonpartisan elections, but only if the elections were put on the November ballot and the change did not go into effect until 2024. The idea being that a November election would have a larger number of voters casting ballots in school board races.
But, state law passed a decade ago moved nonpartisan elections, except for city elections, to the same time as the state's primary elections. At the time, those elections were held in July, but they have since been moved earlier, to May.
The only way to have nonpartisan school board elections in November would be to change state law so that all school boards in Georgia that have nonpartisan elections are moved to November.
"That's off the table," Dixon said.
