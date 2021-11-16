A pair of controversial bills that would have expanded the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and changed the way the county's school board is elected have been put on ice until at least 2022.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, went to the full Senate on Tuesday and had the bills sent back to the chamber's State and Local Government Operations Committee. Dixon indicated Senate Bill 5EX, the bill that would make Gwinnett school board election nonpartisan elections held in May, could be retooled to target school boards across Georgia.
"I've come to realize ... there's a bigger issue than just Gwinnett County in regards to nonpartisan school boards," Dixon said during a press conference in Atlanta. "Currently, 61% of the school districts in the state of Georgia are nonpartisan and my intent is to spend the next six weeks hearing from parents, educators and children across the state as we examine nonpartisan boards of education.
"The education of our children is a nonpartisan issue. Let's get politics out of our schools and once again focus on educating our children."
The issues behind SB 5EX as well as Senate Bill 6 EX — which is the bill to expand the Gwinnett County commission from four districts and chairperson to nine districts and a chairperson — are expected to now be taken up during the 2022 regular legislative session. Even though the issues are not dead, the recommitment of the bills to the SLGO committee constitutes a victory for opponents of both bills.
“We want to commend Sen. Dixon for recognizing the importance of input from the Board of Commissioners and our residents," Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
“Because of support from our Gwinnett delegation and grassroots efforts by our community members, SB 6EX will go through the legislative process it deserves. We look forward to working with our House and Senate delegation in the future to come up with a transparent and reasonable solution that will allow our valued community members and hardworking Gwinnett County employees to thrive.”
Democrats in the Gwinnett legislative delegation, the heads of local community groups and parents and educators had put pressure on leaders in the Senate, as well as Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston, to stop the bills from becoming law.
"Honestly, I think it was the outrage this caused with Gwinnett voters," said state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, about why he believed the bills were pulled back. "I have received, over the past few days, hundreds of emails (from people) who, once were aware of what was going on, sent very strongly worded emails that said they were egregious and appalled by the actions of a few elected officials who were not representative of the entire county as a whole."
One issue they raised was that the bills violated Senate rules, by not getting a majority of support from the Gwinnett delegation, as well as going against Gov. Brian Kemp's proclamation convening the General Assembly's special session by pushing bills that did not deal with legislative or congressional redistricting or local emergencies. Another issue that was raised was the fact that public input was not solicited, and the school board and county commission were not consulted, before the bills were filed.
Dixon pushed back against assertions by Democrats that the expansion of the county commission was a partisan power grabby the GOP, or motivated by racial issues, and claimed that he had been the victim of "cancel culture" by opponents of his bills.
"Their trying to claim it's a power grab by the GOP and has something to do with race is simply ridiculous and false," he said. "The attacks against me is nothing more than the same cancel culture that is sweeping across this country.
"The truth is simple: expanding the Board of Commissioners will allow better and more efficient local governance so that all Gwinnett residents voices are heard."
It is not immediately clear how many public hearings will be held on making school boards nonpartisan. Dixon told the Daily Post after his press conference there will be at least two — one in Gwinnett and one at the state Capitol — and others would be held elsewhere in the state based on interest and where the school board elections are partisan or nonpartisan.
He also plans to participate in public input open houses hosted by commissioners on commission redistricting, although he will miss one planned for Wednesday in Duluth. Park said the delegation plans to hold public input meetings on the bills as well.
In Gwinnett, Republicans were caught off guard by former school board member Louise Radloff's loss in the 2020 Democratic Party primary to Tarece Johnson. No Republican had qualified to run for the seat, and as the GOP began rallying around a write-in candidate, the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta sent out an email to members which said, "We did not run a Republican/Independent against Louise in the primary since she often sides with us on crucial issues."
Had the election been nonpartisan, Republicans would have been able to cast ballots in the contest between Radloff and Johnson.
State Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lawrenceville, said Gwinnett's school board should not be singled out to be converted to nonpartisan elections.
"I'm not going to support a local bill that makes the Gwinnett board of Education nonpartisan (if) we don't do it (across) the whole state of Georgia," McClain said.
Nonpartisan school board elections is not the only education-related issue Dixon plans to tackle in 2022. He has already announced plans to introduce a bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in Georgia schools.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials have repeatedly denied that critical race theory, also called CRT for short, is being taught in the county's schools. Parents affiliated with a conservative leaning group called "No Left Turn" have argued it is being taught in the schools.
"While D.C. politicians and radical agendas try to invade the classroom with CRT, comprehensive sex ed and other radical curriculum trying to indoctrinate our children, my focus will be on ensuring students catch up ... post-COVID pandemic," Dixon said.
He later added, "I care about nonpartisan school boards because students should be the focus, not partisan politics."
