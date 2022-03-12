On two occasions this past week, state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, told parents that Republicans stand to benefit from nonpartisan Gwinnett County school board elections being held in May because of turnout.
Dixon spoke at campaign events featuring two of fellow senators who are running for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor — Sens. Butch Miller and Burt Jones — and he spoke about his legislation to move Gwinnett's school board to nonpartisan elections at both events.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law last month so this year will mark the first time that Gwinnett has had nonpartisan school board elections
And, Dixon's message about one benefit for Republicans by holding school board elections in May instead of November was the same at both events where it came up this past week.
"Our election for our BOE members will happen in May instead of November, which is a very important thing," Dixon told the crowd at Miller's campaign event in Suwanee on Tuesday night. "We turn out, conservatives turn out, in primaries much stronger than Democrats do so that helps us here in Gwinnett County."
He reiterated that point during an event for Jones' campaign in Dacula on Thursday night when he said, "You know, conservatives show up in droves — I don't have the exact numbers — but we show up tremendously more than Democrats do in May."
Dixon's comments at the two events this week underscore an argument Democrats made for months as they fought his bill to move the school board to nonpartisan elections.
Some Democrats and voter rights groups said they could support a move to nonpartisan school board elections in Gwinnett, but only if the elections were held in November instead of May. State law was changed a decade ago to move nonpartisan county-level or state-level elections, such as for school board and judicial seats, to the primary ballot from the November general election ballot.
Dixon had not previously said the GOP stood to benefit from the turnout for May elections versus November elections during public comments he made while the bill was being considered in the Georgia General Assembly.
He instead often reiterated an argument that the change was designed to "remove politics from the schools."
When Dixon was asked about his comments about the timing of the nonpartisan school elections on Tuesday, he denied it was his reason for making the change. He said it could be backed up with numbers, however, and that he was just parroting when Democrats had previously said.
"It is a fact," he said. "I mean they said it in committee, that was one of the reasons that they didn't want the nonpartisan, because of the election in May. It's a numbers fact, but I mean it wasn't the narrative behind initially doing it, but it is one of the facts."
But, turnout is not the only way Dixon said moving the Gwinnett County school board to nonpartisan elections could benefit Republicans.
"It will help level the playing field for us here in Gwinnett County," said Dixon during the Jones campaign event on Thursday. "In some of the more left-leaning areas, it will take that 'R' and 'D' off the ballot so it will remove that, you know, knee-jerk reaction with folks that may not be coming to the ballot to vote for school board member."
The head of the Gwinnett County Legislative DelegationState Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said he was not shocked by Dixon's comments.
"I appreciate Gov. (Brian) Kemp’s floor leader making clear that the primary purpose of the bill was to disrupt the election schedule last minute for tens of thousands of Gwinnett voters to provide a partisan advantage to his political party," Park said.
"It is unfortunate, but not a surprise that Republicans use their majority in pursuit of their political power rather than serving the needs of Gwinnett voters. It is another reminder that we need change in state government."
