State Sen.-elect Clint Dixon has not even joined the Georgia General Assembly, but he's already picked up a key role in the legislature.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced this past week that Dixon, a former Gwinnett planning commissioner who will fill the seat previously held by former Sen. Renee Unterman, will be one of the governor's floor leaders in the Georgia Senate during the 2021-2022 legislative term. The other floor leaders for Kemp in the Senate will be Sens. Russ Goodman and Bo Hatchett.
Floor leaders shepherd legislation pushed by the governor in the General Assembly.
Kemp also announced four floor leaders for the Georgia House of Representatives, but none of them are from Gwinnett.
"I am proud to announce these great public servants as my floor leaders for the 2021-2022 legislative sessions of the Georgia General Assembly," Kemp said in a statement. "In the first two years of my administration, we have made great strides to put hardworking Georgians first, passing over 50 healthcare bills to increase access and reduce costs, working to eradicate criminal street gangs in our communities, and fighting human trafficking.
"We've also worked together on budgets that reflect our priorities as a state by investing in education, prioritizing a historic teacher pay raise, and strengthening public safety. Our partnership with the General Assembly has been critical in the fight against COVID-19 as we have worked every day to protect lives and livelihoods. I am confident these outstanding legislators will carry that important work forward, and I appreciate their commitment to the people of Georgia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.