Gwinnett County schools outperformed their counterparts across the state when it comes to students mastering subjects and readiness, according to state scoring data.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index, or CCRPI, reports for schools across the state, and the results showed the averages index scores for Gwinnett's elementary, middle and high schools were above the state averages in content mastery and readiness. Gwinnett County Public Schools's overall graduation rate did lag behind the state average, however.
"While a direct comparison to 2021 is not available since Georgia and other states were not required to calculate federal accountability reports, Georgia Milestones scores, (upon which the Content Mastery component is based), largely increased from 2021 to 2022," GCPS officials said in an announcement. "Due to missing or incomplete data attributed to the suspension of testing in 2020 and low participation in 2021 testing, the U.S. Department of Education provided a waiver for 2022 to allow no single score to be calculated for the state, districts, and schools."
The reports show GCPS had a graduation rate of 84.1 in 2022, which is below the state graduation rate of 84.7. That is up from the district's rate of 82 in 2019, but GCPS' numbers in other parts of the report — while above the state numbers — are down from some figures from 2019, which was the last set of scores from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gwinnett elementary schools notched a score of 73.3 in content mastery and 78 in readiness while the statewide score for elementary schools was 63 for content mastery and 71.8 for readiness. In 2019, however, Gwinnett elementary schools scored 80.6 in content mastery and 84.8 in readiness.
Gwinnett middle schools scored 72.5 in content mastery and 81.9 in readiness, which is above the statewide scores of 60 in content mastery and 75.1 in readiness. GCPS' scores for middle schools in 2019 was 79.1 for content mastery and 87.7 in readiness.
Gwinnett's high schools scored 73.9 in content mastery and 75.1 in readiness, compared to statewide high school scores of 64.7 in content mastery and 73.2 in readiness. In 2019, Gwinnett high schools scored 78.8 in content mastery and 76.9 in readiness.
"In looking at individual school results: 26 Gwinnett schools earned CCRPI scores of 90 or greater in Content Mastery, with Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (GSMST), Level Creek Elementary, Puckett’s Mill Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Simpson Elementary, and Suwanee Elementary schools scoring 100 or greater," GCPS officials said. "Ten GCPS schools earned CCRPI scores of 90 or greater in Readiness, (Crews Middle School, Level Creek Elementary School, North Gwinnett Middle School, North Gwinnett High School, Osborne Middle School, Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Simpson Elementary School and Suwanee Elementary School) with GSMST leading the way with 99.7."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
