GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

Gwinnett County schools outperformed their counterparts across the state when it comes to students mastering subjects and readiness, according to state scoring data.

The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index, or CCRPI, reports for schools across the state, and the results showed the averages index scores for Gwinnett's elementary, middle and high schools were above the state averages in content mastery and readiness. Gwinnett County Public Schools's overall graduation rate did lag behind the state average, however.

