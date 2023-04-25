State School Superintendent Richard Woods has waded into the debate over Gwinnett County Public Schools’ proposed health and sex education curriculum for a second time in as many months.

Woods sent the school board and Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts a letter on April 6, praising the board for its decision in March to postpone a decision on Gwinnett County Public Schools proposed switch from the abstinence—focused Choosing the Best sex education curriculum to the HealthSmart health curriculum.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

