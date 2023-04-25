State School Superintendent Richard Woods has waded into the debate over Gwinnett County Public Schools’ proposed health and sex education curriculum for a second time in as many months.
Woods sent the school board and Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts a letter on April 6, praising the board for its decision in March to postpone a decision on Gwinnett County Public Schools proposed switch from the abstinence—focused Choosing the Best sex education curriculum to the HealthSmart health curriculum.
Georgia’s top school official also called on GCPS to start over with its health curriculum review. Woods previously sent a letter to the board last month expressing concerns about the proposed change and raising questions about whether it would comply with state curriculum standards.
“I believe there have been missed opportunities for transparency, responsiveness, and buy-in throughout this process,” Woods wrote in the April 6 letter. “The board’s recent action doesn’t just provide a moment to pause, but an opportunity to restart a jeopardized process.”
The school board is scheduled to discuss the health and sex education curriculum at its 2 p.m. work session on Thursday. As of Monday, however, the issue was not listed as an agenda item for the 7 p.m. business meeting on Thursday — although that does not preclude the board from adding it to the agenda before Thursday, or during the business meeting itself.
“The health/sex ed curriculum review process continues in GCPS,” GCPS spokeswoman Melissa Laramie said when asked for a response to Woods’ letter. “In fact, a Health Curriculum Update is on the agenda for the April board meeting on Thursday, April 27. That is the next step in the process for GCPS.”
Several parents have expressed opposition to the proposed change from Choosing the Best to HealthSmart. School board members have said a district survey conducted last fall showed 90% of respondents were opposed to proposed new curriculum.
Woods asked district leaders for additional information on four issues related the proposed change. They include: the standards crosswalk, showing how HealthSmart’s content matched Georgia education standards; the proposed K-5 curriculum; the Collaborative for Academic Social and Emotional Learning, or CASEL, standards that HealthSmart is designed to match — which have not been approved by the State Board of Education; and how the district is responding to parent concerns about the proposed curriculum.
GCPS has used Choosing the Best as its sex education curriculum for two decades. Its proponents have asserted that Gwinnett’s teen pregnancy and sexually—transmitted disease transmission rates have dropped during that time.
Health teachers told board members in February, however, that they liked the HealthSmart program, praising is materials and digital components. In addition to sex education, the proposed curriculum covers several health-related topics, including drug education, physical health, personal care, mental health and nutrition.
As far as sex education is concerned, Choosing the Best focuses on abstinence while HealthSmart is a comprehensive sex education program that discusses HIV, STIs, pregnancy prevention, abstinence, puberty and personal health.
The proposed program includes sexual health education programs for fourth- and fifth-graders even though state law only requires “age-appropriate” sexual abuse and assault awareness and prevention education in those grades.
Last month, HealthSmart officials sent out a information packet about the program to reporters, accusing unnamed “well-funded organizations” of undertaking campaigns to turn public opinion against comprehensive sex education at the local and national levels.
“Their strategy is to create fear among parents through misinformation about the curriculum, packing school board meetings and related meetings to control curriculum decisions,” the information sheet sent out to reporters states.
“Their efforts often have focused on the sex education standards that are inclusive of LGBTQ+ students. These groups typically argue that sex education is usurping parental rights and encouraging sexual activity and/or gender confusion, and instead call for abstinence-only curricula, such as the Choosing The Best curriculum currently in use by GCPS.”
But, Woods told district leaders information the Georgia Department of Education obtained from HealthSmart about its compatibility with Georgia’s education standards does not include all the curriculum’s key concepts and content with a crosswalk matching them against the Georgia Standards of Excellence.
“This is an important distinction as it does not allow the public to know which content aligns with state-approved standards and which content does not,” Woods said.
Woods also wanted to know if GCPS officials have been transparent with parents and other stakeholders about the physical resources that will be pulled out of use, and which digital resources that will be turned off in the K-5 curriculum because they do not match Georgia’s Standards of Excellence.
“I cannot stress enough the need to ensure any proposed K-5 curriculum strictly and appropriately aligns to state law and standards,” Woods said.
As far as the CASEL standards are concerned, since they have no been adopted by the State Board of Education of the Georgia Department of Education, Woods asked if GCPS has collected community feedback on them, and if they had been formally adopted by Gwinnett’s school board.
District officials have said there will be an opt-out option for parents who do not want their children to participate in the sexual education part of the HealthSmart program.
In a letter Woods sent to GCPS officials in March, however, the state school superintendent said relying on an opt-out option “needlessly puts Gwinnett families and parents in a zero-sum situation.” He reiterated that stance in his letter on April 6 as he asked about district response to parents concerns.
