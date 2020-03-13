The State Road and Tollway Authority has announced new measures that are being taken to reduce the chances of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 spreading on Xpress buses that carry commuters back and forth between areas such as Gwinnett and the heart of Atlanta.
A new cleaning regimen is being implemented on the buses and at dispatch areas, the agency announced. That includes personal hand sanitizer being provided to bus drivers and the implementation an an increased cleaning regiment at all facilities, using products designed to "eliminate 99.9% of germs." Daily cleaning activities and sequential deep anti-viral cleanings are part of the transit service's efforts.
Bus operators have also been given hand sanitizer, germicidal wipes and sprays that they are to use in driver and dispatch areas.
Daily inspections of buses are also taking place and employees are being educated about COVID-19, according to SRTA officials.
“Each year over 2 million passengers and over 250 bus operators travel on Xpress safely to and from the 12 counties we serve,” said Chris Tomlinson, Executive Director of SRTA. “The health of Georgia's citizens, our workforce and workplace safety are top priorities for everyone so we’ve enhanced our cleaning regimen to ensure that our riders can continue to commute with confidence.”
The transit service has also launched a website, www.xpressga.com/covid-19/, to keep riders informed about cleaning and prevention efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.