With Christmas just around the corner, James Oliver, of Snellville, was one of more than 100 people who lined up outside of Salem Missionary Baptist Church for the food and toy giveaway on Saturday.
The event in Lilburn was hosted by Georgia State Representatives Jasmine Clark and Dewey McClain, along with the North Atlanta Georgia Labor Council. The purpose of the giveaway was to offer some relief and joy to those in the community who need it.
"It means a lot," Oliver said, who has a 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son. "With the pandemic and everything going on, it's been a struggle. I recently went back to work, so any help has been greatly appreciated."
At one point, the line of cars waiting for the giveway backed up into the street. About 30 minutes into the event, organizers began to run out of toys and were down to their last bags of fresh produce.
"That’s a testament to what people are going through right now. Lots of families are just trying to find a way and that’s what I’m here for. I want to make sure that I give back. I think that’s a part of being a true representative," Clark said.
"One of the things I loved is as people would pull up they were like, 'Oh, hey Representative Clark!' Even if they’ve never met me, they feel like they know me and that’s the kind of representative I want to be and that’s why I love doing events like this."
In total, Clark said they had about 160 boxes of food to give away and a cart-full of toys for both boys and girls. She added that she was happy to be able to take care of her community.
"I just want to say thank you to those who sponsored the legislature and the church," Oliver said. "We really appreciate all the volunteers coming and reaching out to us not only during the holiday time but since this pandemic started."
More than 40% of the people who live in America have experienced food insecurity for the first time in their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent study conducted by One Poll, nearly one half of the participants reported that they have found it difficult to find the money to afford enough food to feed themselves and their families. Of those participants, 37% reported that they have elected to forego meals so that they could feed their children.
According to Feeding America, a national not-for-profit food bank network, there were approximately 35 million people living in households where food insecurity was an issue in March of this year. Currently, there are over 11 million children who are food compromised.
Sandra Williams, executive director of the North Atlanta Georgia Labor Council, said she recognizes the impact the coronavirus has had on those within the labor community, and those in local communities at large.
“When Rep. Clark approached me about joining forces with her to help those who have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19, I couldn't say no," McClain said. "This year has taken a toll on people financially, and on an emotional level. Anything we can do to help make things just a little better for people, we have to do it."
Clark said it was also important to remember that the the plights so many of the people in her legislative district and districts across Georgia are in are not of their own making.
"Right now we have people in our communities who are hurting," Clark said. "It is important for us to remember that people are hurting through no fault of their own. I just hope that the event on Saturday [brings] some much needed relief to people this holiday season. I also hope we can all make it through this year and see a brighter 2021."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.