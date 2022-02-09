A state lawmaker from Cobb County is preparing legislation that will protect employees of city and county governments in Georgia if they blow the whistle on sexual harassment — and a major impetus behind the bill is the recent investigation into the Lawrenceville Police Department.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said she had already worked on a major bill that would address sexual harassment in the workplace when news about the Lawrenceville police investigation broke.
The investigation included allegations of sexual harassment, with some female employees of the department telling an investigator they feared retribution if they spoke out about the long-standing culture in the department. Police Chief Tim Wallis was suspended without pay the aftermath of the investigative report's release, but he then decided to stepped down, officially retiring this weekend.
The investigation's impact will not have a statewide impact, however. Anulewicz said it prompted her to break out a section from her omnibus bill, dealing specifically with local government employees who report sexual harassment, to advance as a separate bill.
"These women were saying, basically, 'We knew that if we said something, there would be retaliation because of the culture of the department,' and that is not OK," said Anulewicz, who served on the Smyrna City Council for a decade before joining the legislature. "That is really not OK."
Anulewicz said her legislation may be filed as soon as Thursday. She's hoping to get bipartisan backing on the bill, and said state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, has encouraged her efforts to address whistleblower protections.
Efstration, who chairs the House committee that the bill is expected to go before, alerted the Daily Post to Anulewicz's planned legislation and helped put the newspaper in touch with his colleague.
Anulewicz said her bill would give whistleblowers who report sexual harassment taking place in city or county governments the ability to take legal action against those governments if they are retaliated against for reporting the harassment.
Protections are already in place for state employees, but there is no uniform set of rules governing protections for the 159 counties and the numerous cities that exist in the state.
"It might be something that happens to you directly, but it might be something you see happening that needs to be reported," Anulewicz said. "If you report it and you're retaliated against, it's harder to prove. This will give a much more standard clarity for how this will work if you chose to then sue your employer for retaliation for you being a whistleblower."
The investigative report into the Lawrenceville Police Department described a "good ol' Boy network' and a "grab ass culture" that has existed in the department for years, pre-dating Wallis' tenure as police chief. One male captain was accused of making multiple lewd comments to a female captain, and Wallis was also reported as having told the female captain that she looked "like a Hooters girl."
The investigator wrote that the actions of the male captain and Wallis violated the city's sexual harassment policy.
Lawrenceville officials have said they will make all employees of the police department undergo mandatory in-person training in response to the investigation. The city is also planning to take its time in finding a permanent replacement for Wallis, allowing the city time to address some of the issues highlighted in the report before a new chief is hired.
"We have known there is a need for these whistleblower protections for quite a while, but the gears of government churn slowly," Anulewicz said. "I had always talked about, when I took on this legislation this session, 'I'm going to do this omnibus bill.'
"Often, a big piece of legislation might not move, but you can get parts of it to move."
So, that's the approach Anulewicz decided to take after she heard about the situation in the Lawrenceville Police Department. She will still include protections for all workplaces in her omnibus bill, but for now, she wants to at least get them in place for local government employees.
"It's never OK to have a culture where people are afraid that, if they speak out against a wrong that is happening, that they will be retaliated against," Anulewicz said.
