State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, kicked off Black History Month at the state Capitol with an effort to annually recognize the life of a Civil Rights icon in Georgia.
Hutchinson and other members of the House filed a bill on Monday to make Feb. 21 a state holiday honoring U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a stalwart of the U.S. House of Representatives who died last year.
The selected date of the proposed holiday, which would be called John Lewis Day, is due to the fact that Feb. 21 is Lewis' birthday.
“Congressman John Lewis is a hero who left this country and this world a better place," Hutchinson said. "He inspired a generation of leaders — including myself - to ask ‘if not now, then when?’ His legacy of ‘good trouble’ lives on within all of us who continue to seek equality and justice."
The move to establish a state holiday honoring Lewis is the latest effort to recognize his life and legacy.
A bill is pending in the Georgia House of Representatives to replace Georgia's statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, who was vice-president of the Confederate States of America, with a statue of Lewis in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection.
A new voting rights act pending Congress has also been named in Lewis' honor.
While he spent decades in the U.S. House of Representatives, Lewis' civic engagement began decades earlier as he was involved in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.
He helped organize the Freedom Rides and the Freedom Summer, and was elected chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the early 1960s.
A moment in the Civil Rights era of the 1960s that is particularly tied to Lewis, however, is the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in 1965. Lewis and other demonstrators participating in the march were beaten by state troopers during the march. The incident came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."
Lewis later served as the associate director of the federal volunteer agency, ACTION, under President Jimmy Carter and was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1981.
He was subsequently elected to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and served in Congress until his death.
"Without a doubt, he will be remembered as one of the greatest Americans who ever lived. Every child should be taught his story," Hutchinson said. "Every person should know his name. John Lewis deserves a day of remembrance. A day where we all reflect on his life, his accomplishments, and how we can live up to his example. It is my hope that this bill can get bipartisan support from my colleagues across the aisle and quickly pass. His life and his legacy deserve it.”
