Bipartisan legislation to create a new Gwinnett County State Court judge position had to be refiled last week, with a new lead sponsor, after it got caught up in some political intrigue under the Gold Dome.
House Bill 1499 was filed by state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, as the lead sponsor and two influential Republican lawmakers — Reps. Chuck Efstration and Bonnie Rich — among its co-sponsors.
But, Park accused some Republicans in the House of retaliating against him for comments he made about the GOP earlier this year during a fight over Gwinnett County commission redistricting. During that fight, Park publicly accused Republicans of embracing White supremacy.
"(House Bill 1499 was held up) because my name was on it," Park said. "It seemed that the Republican majority still felt a certain way, but for me, whether my name is on the bill as the top sponsor or not, as long as I'm able to help pass legislation that will help Gwinnett, that's all I care about."
As a result of what Park said he was told, the proposal has been filed a second time, but Efstration is now the lead sponsor of the new legislation.
Rich remains a co-sponsor with Reps. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, Dar'shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, and Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, also listed on the bill. Park, however, has opted to keep his name off the bill as a result of what happened with House Bill 1499.
The new proposal is House Bill 1570.
"Rep. Park's false and divisive rhetoric about his colleagues has brought bipartisan criticism," Efstration said. "This is widely-known at the State Capitol. In order to minimize the impact to Gwinnett, he asked if I was willing to present the Gwinnett judgeship bill. I introduced HB 1570 with bipartisan support, and I expect the bill will pass without issue this year."
Given the support of Efstration, who is the House Judiciary Committee chairman, and Rich, who is the chairwoman of the House Majority Caucus, it may seem surprising that Republicans would not vote for it.
But, Park said his colleagues' support was "apparently not enough to erase my name, but that's politics and that's OK."
Park had been openly critical of Republicans handling of Gwinnett's Board of Commissioners redistricting and his comments on the House floor at one point drew a public rebuke from Speaker of the House David Ralston.
Unlike House Bill 1499, which Ralston assigned to the House Judiciary Committee as general legislation, HB 1570 has been assigned by Ralston to the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee as local legislation.
As local legislation, it has until the 35th Legislative Day for the General Assembly to get passed out of the House and sent to the Senate. That deadline is currently set to be Friday.
"It should be added to the local consent calendar," Park said. "It has the requisite number of signatures. It's something that the Chief State Court Judge, who we invited to our delegation meeting, wants. It's a recommendation supported by the Council of State Court Judges. There's full bipartisan near unanimous support for the issue so, no matter how hard we fight, I think this is a reminder that, in Gwinnett, we still come together to put Gwinnett first."
