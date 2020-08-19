Gwinnett County teachers and parents were in the national spotlight during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.
As the night began, Democrats from across the country — including state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville — were shown in a video compilation talking about why the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic has impacted the stakes in the presidential election. The officials used examples from their communities to show why they felt Presidential Donald Trump had failed to properly address the pandemic.
Park highlighted Gwinnett County Public Schools' decision to have teachers return to work during the pandemic, a move that has caused several educators in Georgia's largest school system to raise concerns about their safety.
"Teachers in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and across the country, are being asked to return to the classroom without a plan to keep them safe, and parents are exhausted juggling full-time work and full-time childcare,” Park said.
Participants in this year's Democratic National Convention have been recording contributions remotely for the virtual convention. Tuesday night's theme for the convention focused on leadership and also included the formal selection of former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee for president.
Park was one of six Georgians who spoke at various times during the convention Tuesday night. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalyn, as well as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams also spoke.
And, Georgia Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams represented Georgia in the roll call, casting the state's delegate votes for the party's presidential nominee while standing in front of the "Hero" mural of John Lewis in downtown Atlanta.
