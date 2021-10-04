State Rep. Rebecca Mitchell hosting virtual discussion with local education leaders this week

Gwinnett County residents will get a chance to hear from local education leaders, including county school board Chairman Everton Blair Jr., without leaving their homes this week.
State Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, will host a virtual discussion, called "Education Matters," on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants in the online discussion are slated to include by Blair and Gwinnett County Association of Educators President Brian Westlake.
“By having this discussion, we hope to empower our parents, educators and students to have a meaningful voice in our local public education system,” Mitchell said.
The participants are expected to talk about class sizes and how they impact public health, strategic waiver school systems and changes that have been made to Georgia's Early Intervention Program.
Anyone who would like to participate in the event can RSVP at bit.ly/3ooDrIh.
