If state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, has any say in the matter, the window between a general election and a runoff will be two weeks longer in the future.

Clark announced on Wednesday that she will pre-file legislation to extend the window between the general election and runoff from four weeks to six weeks. The biggest impact would be a longer early voting period for a runoff, with counties required to offer at least one Saturday voting day during early voting.

