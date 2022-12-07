If state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, has any say in the matter, the window between a general election and a runoff will be two weeks longer in the future.
Clark announced on Wednesday that she will pre-file legislation to extend the window between the general election and runoff from four weeks to six weeks. The biggest impact would be a longer early voting period for a runoff, with counties required to offer at least one Saturday voting day during early voting.
“The bill will address the shortened timeline for the election that led to various issues with voters receiving their absentee ballots in time, extremely long lines and many people not having the option for weekend voting,” Clark said.
Until the 2020 election cycle, the window had been nine weeks, but it was shortened to four weeks as part of election reforms that became law last year.
What resulted when this year's U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker went to a runoff was conflicting information over when early voting could begin — due to Thanksgiving being in the window — followed by lawsuits over early voting and absentee ballots that voters in at least one county did not receive.
Judges had to intervene to allow Saturday voting during the early voting period for the runoff because state officials said the fact that the day after Thanksgiving was a holiday meant Saturday voting could not take place because of a state law that went into effect half a decade ago.
A judge also had to extend the deadline for when absentee ballots in Cobb County could arrive to be counted after more than 3,400 absentee ballots requested by voters in that county had not been received by the end of last week.
And, due to the shortened early voting window, many early voting locations had long lines to vote during the week that it was offered.
If the rules outlined in Clark's legislation had been in place for this year's runoff, the election would have been held on Dec. 20. Gwinnett County also would have been able to offer 19 days of early voting — the number it traditionally offers before an election — starting the Monday after Thanksgiving.
“Despite record turnout, many voters were unable to participate, and as policymakers, we should strive to make the ballot box accessible to all eligible voters that want to vote," Clark said.
"This legislation will allow more voters more opportunities to vote in important runoff elections.”
The Georgia General Assembly's 2023 Session is set to begin on Jan. 9, 2023.
