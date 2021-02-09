State legislators, county commissioners and Gwinnett school board Chairman Everton Blair will participate in a virtual town hall Wednesday night.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, will host the forum, which will be done via Zoom and Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to Blair, state Sens. Nikki Merrit, D-Grayson, and Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and county Commissioner Ben Ku will join Clark for a panel discussion during the forum.
Anyone interested in signing up for the town hall meeting is asked to RSVP by sending an email to angelajetty@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.