Gwinnett County residents are encouraged to log onto their computers Thursday night and hear from some of their local officials — and one federal official — about the situation with COVID-19.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, is planning to host a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to give residents an update on efforts to combat the virus. She is scheduled to be joined by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Gwinnett County Commissioner Ben Ku and Gwinnett County School Board Member Everton Blair.
“I look forward to the second annual federal, state and local joint town hall,” Clark said in a statement. “Even though we are practicing social distancing, it is still very important that we, as elected officials, engage our constituents, address their concerns and answer their questions.”
Anyone who is interested in participating in the forum is asked to email Clark at jasmine.clark@house.ga.gov to obtain the url address for the virtual meeting.
Questions can be submitted by sending an email to tinyurl.com/yctbmbog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.