Gwinnett County residents will get a chance to learn how to safely use and store their firearms next week.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, announced she and Gwinnett County police will hold a free firearm safety class at 6:30 p.m. on March 30 at the Mountain Park Aquatic Center, which is located at 1063 Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain. There will be a limited capacity of 40 attendees for the class so people must register in advance.
"Rep. Clark invites the public to join her to learn about gun safety and firearm storage at this free event provided by the Gwinnett Police Department," Clark's office said in an announcement. "Participants will receive a free firearm lock after completing the class. Participants will not be handling firearms during the class and should not bring firearms to this class."
Anyone who would like to participate in the class is asked to register by visiting bit.ly/3qQSLhl.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
