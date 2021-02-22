State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, is inviting families who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic to come out and get food assistance this weekend.
Clark and the Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council will hold a community food distribution event at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Iglesia Cristo Vive, also known as Lilburn Alliance Church, at 5915 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.
Clark said the event will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The event will be done in a drive-thru format, trying to be as contactless as possible, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is open to families in Gwinnett as well as families elsewhere in metro Atlanta.
Families that have specific questions about the event can contact Clark at jasmine.clark@house.ga.gov.
