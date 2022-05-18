State Rep. Donna McLeod is touting years of experience in the Georgia General Assembly, as well as a community activist, as she makes her case to voters why she should win the Democratic Party primary election for the 7th Congressional District over two sitting congresswomen.
McLeod is one of three candidates running for the 7th District seat, along with U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath. She has touted the fact that she is the only one of the three candidates who actually lives in the district — the U.S. Constitution only requires a member of Congress live in the state where their district is located, but does not require them to live in the district.
McLeod's slogan has been “Donna knows the 7th and the 7th knows Donna.”
“I am running for Congress because representation matters," McLeod said. "I’ve lived in this mosaic district for 22 years and the people of the 7th district deserve leadership that lives amongst them. I am a current State Legislator with strong legislative experience and a record for fighting for people."
McLeod is a native of Jamaica who grew up in Ontario, Canada and moved to the U.S. in 1998. She then moved to Gwinnett County, in what is now the 7th Congressional District in 2000, and became a U.S. citizen in 2012.
She was a grassroots organizer for Barack Obama's campaign for president in 2008 and served as the National Director for Voter Outreach for Black Women for Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.
McLeod then founded the nonprofit Community Action Network Initiatives in 2014, and she said the organization has helped more than 30,000 voters register to vote over the last eight years.
She also worked with officials from GALEO, a Latino elected officials organization, to push Gwinnett County to begin providing elections materials in Spanish as well as English, before the county became required to do so under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“Gwinnett County is a mosaic of cultures and languages, representation should be presented throughout our electoral process,” McLeod said.
McLeod also called for more people of color to hold leadership positions in Gwinnett and helped advocate for the creation of a community outreach director within county government — a position that was ultimately created.
McLeod was also a plaintiff in lawsuits concerning new lines drawn by the Georgia General Assembly for House District 105 in 2015, as well as challenging the district maps for the county's school board and county commission, arguing they were drawn to prevent minorities from being elected to either board.
The first minorities were elected to both boards in 2018, amid the first of two "blue waves" to hit the county, without changes to the district maps.
McLeod ran for House District 105 in 2016 and came so close to beating incumbent Rep. Joy Chandler and flipping the seat for Democrats that a recount was needed to verify the results. She was later elected to represent the district in 2018 and has served two terms as the House District 105 representative.
McLeod was also a vocal leader in calls for former county Commissioner Tommy Hunter to resign after he called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" and disparaged Democrats in a series of Facebook posts. She has also been a supporter of efforts to save the former Hooper Renwick School building, which housed the county's all-Black school prior to desegregation in the 1960s.
"I love this community and the people that reside in the 7th district," McLeod said. "I would be honored to serve them in Congress.”
