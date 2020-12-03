Health officials across Georgia spent months this year to follow public health guidelines such as wearing face masks, washing hands, staying home when sick and practicing social distancing in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, says they could have done more.
McLeod vented her frustrations about the lack of a statewide face mask mandate — and the absence of a major public push from health officials to get Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a mandate — during a presentation that Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director Dr. Audrey Arona gave to the Gwinnett legislative delegation on Thursday.
"You cannot mandate (masks) and I understand that," McLeod said. "But, I did not see a collective push from the health community towards our governor and our leadership in the state to say, 'This is not something that we do based on opinion.'
"I did not see that kind of force and we are paying a heavy price, and I just want the people to know this didn't have to be this way."
Although COVID-19 case numbers declined for a period in the later summer and fall, they have been on the rise again lately. As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia has seen 433,353 COVID-19 cases, 8,879 confirmed deaths, 35,571 hospitalizations and 6,599 ICU admissions since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the state in March.
There has been a statewide incidence rate 344 cases for every 100,000 Georgians over the last two weeks.
In Gwinnett County alone the incidence rate for the last two weeks has been 356 cases for every 100,000 Gwinnettians. By comparison, Gwinnett's two-week incidence rate nearly a month ago, on Nov. 9, was 191 cases for every 100,000 residents. At that time, the state's two-week incidence rate was 213 cases for every 100,000 residents.
In all, the county has reported 37,875 cases since March, with 3,459 of them reported in the last two weeks. Gwinnett has also had 506 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, the second highest number in the state behind only Fulton County, and 35 possible COVID-19-related deaths. There have also been 3,189 hospitalizations in the county.
Before Thursday's numbers were released, Arona had already conceded to Gwinnett's legislative delegation that a new spike was happening in Georgia. The two-week incidence rates for the county and state are up from last week, according to the health district director.
"Our numbers are increasing in Georgia and Gwinnett County, just like they are across the country," she said. "Fortunately, Gwinnett is not increasing as fast as surrounding states ... but nonetheless, our numbers are increasing."
There was a long ongoing debate over whether Kemp should issue a face mask mandate, something that the governor called "a bridge too far" for him because it would entail mandating residents to act a specific way. The governor has repeatedly faced criticism, particularly from Democrats, over that.
Part of the debate stemmed from a partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats on how to respond to the pandemic. Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, have bristled at the idea of mandating face masks or even closing businesses because of the pandemic while Democrats have been more receptive to those measures.
"This was not a political issue, it's a scientific and data issue," McLeod said. "Our personal opinions and personal freedom is irrelevant to what a virus will do to a human body ...
"I'm concerned and I'm just asking the question of why this was not mandated when we know this was one of the ways that we could have quashed or even subdued this virus."
Arona acknowledged the controversy surrounding face masks and said health officials across Georgia wanted all residents of the state to take steps, such as face masks, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In the absence of the ability to mandate adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, however, she said the health officials had to rely on promoting adherence as often as they could. As a result, Arona said the issue "boils down, in my opinion, to a personal responsibility" of Americans to follow CDC guidelines.
"What we have to remember is public health doesn't mandate anything," Arona said. "We can't mandate anything. It's not in our authority to do that. We have always strongly encouraged masks ...
"But, remember masks and facial coverings are just a part of this. Social distancing, washing your hands, wearing a mask, staying home when you're sick, staying away from others who are sick — These are the only things we can do to stop COVID. If everyone would just follow those measures, that would do far more in our entire country than shutting down the entire country for six months or whatever."
