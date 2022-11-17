As state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, prepares to take on a major leadership role in the Georgia House of Representatives as the new leader of the House Republican Caucus, he is pledging to protect the caucus' vision while also incorporating its growing diversity.

Efstration will spend the next two legislative sessions serving as House Majority Leader. He's selection by the House Republican Caucus to fill the role was announced earlier this week as part of a slate of leadership decisions made by the caucus.