As state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, prepares to take on a major leadership role in the Georgia House of Representatives as the new leader of the House Republican Caucus, he is pledging to protect the caucus' vision while also incorporating its growing diversity.
Efstration will spend the next two legislative sessions serving as House Majority Leader. He's selection by the House Republican Caucus to fill the role was announced earlier this week as part of a slate of leadership decisions made by the caucus.
Those decisions included the selection of Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington, as the caucus' nominee for Speaker of the House, the nomination being a formality since Republicans hold the majority in the chamber.
"As I take on this new responsibility, I will always have this deep admiration for the House of Representatives and the wisdom of our Republican members as my guide," Efstration said. "I am committed to protecting the united vision of the House Republican Caucus and look forward to building a stronger caucus that reflects the diverse communities we have been elected to serve.”
Efstration has served in the Georgia House since he was first elected in 2013. The upcoming term, which begins in January, will be his sixth term in the General Assembly.
His selection to serve as House Majority Leader comes amid a changeup in the GOP leadership in the state House of Representatives. That changeup was spurred by longtime Speaker of the House David Ralston's recent announcement that would not continue in the role due to health reasons.
Ralston died on Wednesday, according to his office.
Burns had been the House Majority Leader for several years, but he is set to ascend to the speaker position as Ralston's successor.
That created an opening for a new House Majority Leader and the chamber's Republicans decided they wanted Efstration to fill that role.
“I want to thank my colleagues in the House Majority Caucus for entrusting me to protect and unite our caucus as their Majority Leader,” Efstration said. “I also want to thank Speaker David Ralston for teaching me to have sincere respect for our legislative institution and for being a mentor to me all of these years."
