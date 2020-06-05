State Rep. Chuck Efstration has strong words for the Georgia Senate’s Judiciary Committee concerning the stalled hate crimes bill that he filed last year.
The Dacula Republican is calling on the committee to give House Bill 426 a hearing and forward it on to the full Senate once the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes June 15. The Senate Judiciary Committee has had the bill since March 2019, but has not yet taken it up.
“This bill has been sitting in the Senate for over a year so it’s important (that) the Senate takes action as soon as possible,” Efstration said. “Any attempt to further delay consideration of the bill or to amend the bill is really just an effort to defeat the measure.
“So I encourage the Senate, and I’ve been encouraging my colleagues in the Senate, to take action on House Bill 426 as soon as possible.”
Georgia is one of four states that does not have a hate crimes law, and Efstration filed House Bill 426 with bipartisan support last year. He told the Daily Post on Friday that the General Assembly needs to address the fact that Georgia is one of the few states left in the country that doesn’t have a hate crimes law on the books.
House Bill 426 was passed by the full House in spring 2019, moving swiftly after it was filed by Efstration. Since then, the focus has been on the Senate Judiciary Committee as members of the House, including Speaker of the House David Ralston, call for its passage amid protests over racially charged incidents that have resulted in the deaths of African-Americans.
“They have an opportunity to do the right thing and pass the bill as soon as the session resumes June 15,” Efstration said.
If the bill isn’t passed before the end of the 2020 legislation session, it will die and have to be refiled in 2021. There will only be 11 legislative days left in this year’s session once the General Assembly reconvenes.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the state Senate, recently signaled support for passage of a hate crimes bill, but indicated he felt the bill pending in the Senate Judiciary Committee needed some work.
“This is an important piece of legislation to get right,” Duncan said in a statement. “It is time to make it clear that Georgians will not stand for hate and violence. As we work through this legislation we want to make sure that victims of hate crimes have certain tools at their disposal.”
But, the bill has found renewed support from members of the House in early May after video of the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick surfaced.
Three white men face charges in connection with Arbery’s death and, since Georgia does not have its own hates crimes statute, federal prosecutors have been called in to look at possibly pursuing federal hates crimes charges.
And, more recently, the bill has been a topic of discussion amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Members of the House and the public are demanding action from the state Senate,” Efstration said. “Waiting over a year without giving the bill a hearing or a vote has prevented meaningful dialogue and debate about an important policy.”
The bill would allow police and prosecutors to decide on their own whether a criminal act was a hate crime.
Efstration said, if prosecutors decide the case was a hate crime, there would be a trial with bifurcated jury deliberations. First, a defendant would be put on trial for the underlying criminal act in question, and if the jury finds the defendant guilty of that crime, it would then hear additional evidence and testimony and decide whether the crime was in fact a hate crime.
“We’re talking about circumstances where law enforcement would seek to classify the offense because of the particular heinousness of the crime,” Efstration said. “But this is not criminalizing speech or thought. It’s just allowing for proper characterization of particularly heinous crimes.”
Duncan said there are several issues the Senate needs to look at, however, when considering the bill.
That indicates amendments are expected, and that raises the possibility that the bill could get bogged down in revisions. That would come at a time when the General Assembly will already have its hands full with a 2021 state budget that is expected to include steep cuts because of the COVID-19-related hits to finances.
“Victims of bias-motivated violence should have recourse in civil court — I want to ensure that victims have a remedy for the rights they hold as Georgians,” Duncan said. “And in our communities, state and local law enforcement officials need to have the proper training at their disposal in order to correctly identify, investigate, and prosecute hate crimes.
“As we work through the legislation with the Senate Judiciary Committee, these are some of the specific details we will look to address.”
