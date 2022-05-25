State Rep. Bonnie Rich, one of the leaders on redistricting last year and the chairwoman of the House Majority Caucus, has lost her re-election bid to a fellow lawmaker who at one point planned to leave the Georgia House of Representatives only to later to change his mind.
State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, defeated Rich in the Republican primary for the House District 100 race on Tuesday. Unofficial results show Clark received 59.24% of the votes cast in the race, compared to 40.76% for Rich with all of the precincts counted.
The campaign was a bit unusual because Clark had announced last year that he would not run for another term in the Georgia House of Representatives, only to turn around in February and announce he intended to run again. There is an ethics complaint which has been filed against Clark — who is a frequent critic of Speaker of the House David Ralston — that accused the lawmaker of improperly listing thousands of dollars in campaign reimbursements.
Rich had also attacked him missing all of the special session, where congressional and General Assembly redistricting was handled, and most of the 2022 legislative term.
Clark will now face Democratic Party candidate Louisa Shell Jackson in the general election in November.
