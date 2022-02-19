State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, made her re-election plans official this past week with the announcement that she will — as expected — run for another term in the Georgia House of Representatives this fall.
Rich, who is the majority caucus chairwoman in the state House, will run for the new House District 100 seat. She kicked off her re-election campaign on Thursday with her announcement. If elected, this would be Rich’s third term in the General Assembly. She was first elected in 2018 to succeed former state Rep. Brooks Coleman when he retired.
“During my first two terms in office, I’ve worked hard to be a strong and effective voice for my constituents,” said Rich. “With a slim majority of Republicans in the State House, it’s more important than ever that we have Representatives capable of passing legislation necessary to defend Georgians’ freedoms and to deliver sustainable tax relief.”
The House District 100 race is shaping up to have an interesting primary. State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, surprised legislature observers recently when he announced he would run as a Republican for the District 100 seat. It was a surprise because Clark had announced last summer that he would not run for another term in office.
But, Rich came out of the gate this week not only touting her Republican credentials, but also listing several legislative actions that she has been involved in since she joined the General Assembly. She lead the House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, which oversaw legislative and congressional redistricting, last year. She also serves on the House’s Judiciary, Ways and Means, Rules, Retirement and Education committees.
“I helped enact major legislative accomplishments, including fighting to secure our elections, keeping taxes low, fighting crime, and investing in public safety,” she said. “This session, I’m working tirelessly to ensure parental control, transparency and accountability in education, fully fund K-12 schools, and overhaul our state’s broken mental health system.
“Most recently, I took on the all-Democratic Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and the Democratic Gwinnett legislative delegation members, successfully fighting for a northern Gwinnett County Commission District. I have a proven record fighting on behalf of our families and communities while opposing Joe Biden’s federal overreach and failed agenda. I’m a trusted and principled leader working for my constituents every single day.”
Rich’s campaign website is set up at www.BonnieRich.com.
