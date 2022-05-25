State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, may have come in behind Nabilah Islam in the state Senate District 7 race, but she is not conceding defeat yet.
Islam received 50.34% of the votes cast, compared to 49.66% for Moore, according to unofficial results. State law was changed in 2019 to make it so a recount is held if a candidate is within half of a percentage point of their opponent.
Islam's margin of victory is 0.68 percentage points.
"This victory is our victory," Islam said in a message to supporters. "Thank you to every single voter, volunteer and supporter. I couldn’t have done this without you. I can’t wait to get to work in the legislature to improve the lives of every Georgian."
But, Moore announced Wednesday night that she is waiting to see if provisional, oversees and military ballots could tilt the results in her favor. The catch is that it's not clear how many of those ballots are out there for this particular race.
"With a difference of only 78 votes total — and a difference of only 12 votes to trigger an automatic recount — this is the closest race in the entire state of Georgia," Moore said in a statement to supporters. "Therefore, the most responsible thing to do right now is to wait for all of the provisional ballots and UOCAVA (overseas and military) ballots to be tallied.
"We do not yet know how many there are or exactly when they will be tabulated, but I do know that our elections officials are working diligently to finish the job. Every vote deserves to be counted, especially in a race this close."
The seat is a new addition to Gwinnett's Senate delegation, having been moved into the county as a result of redistricting last year. There is no incumbent in the race.
The winner will face Republican Josh McKay, who defeated Bill Sandman in the GOP primary, in November.
Despite Moore's decision to not concede, however, Islam said she is looking ahead to facing McKay in the fall.
"While we are dedicated to making sure every vote is counted, we are confident the outcome will not change," Islam said. "We won. I will continue to monitor the vote to make sure every person's voice was heard while also turning my attention to the general election."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
