State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, will try to make the jump from the Georgia House of Representatives to the Georgia Senate next year.
Moore, who has served in the House since she was first elected in 2018, announced that she will run for one of Gwinnett's new seats in the Senate. The veteran legislator will run for the new Senate District 7, which encompasses western Gwinnett.
“There’s no better experience for serving in the State Senate than to have already dutifully served our community in the State House," Moore said in a statement. "My constituents, no matter their political leanings, know my door is always open and that they can always count on me to listen, to care and to respond to their needs.
“As a Democrat who successfully passed both general and local legislation in a Republican-controlled legislature, the residents of Senate District 7 will benefit from my extensive knowledge of the legislative process and bipartisan approach to public service."
Moore's decision to make the leap from the House to the Senate is one of the first changes in Gwinnett's legislative delegation to emerge after the districts for both chambers in the General Assembly were redrawn earlier this month.
Gwinnett's Senate delegation will expand from seven senators to nine senators. Meanwhile, the Gwinnett House delegation will expand from 18 members to 21 members, meaning Gwinnett County will be represented by a total of 30 legislators between the two chambers.
The seat Moore will be running for includes parts of the cities of Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Lawrenceville and Suwanee as well as all of the cities of Berkeley Lake and Duluth.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Gwinnett under the Gold Dome, this time across the hallway in the Senate chamber, promoting common-sense legislation, like expanding access to Medicaid, making health insurance more affordable for entrepreneurs and gig workers, raising educator pay to be more competitive, expanding 911 services to include mental health response teams, fiercely defending women’s reproductive rights, and fighting for my signature legislation to end the death penalty in Georgia,” Moore said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
