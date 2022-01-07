State Rep. Beth Moore recently announced she has picked up 19 endorsements — ranging from a congresswoman to legislators, city officials and a county commissioner — in her race for the state Senate District 7 seat that will begin representing part of Gwinnett County in 2023.
Moore, a Democrat from Peachtree Corners who has spent two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives, announced her plans to run for the Senate seat in November and is set to face at least Nabilah Islam in this year's Democratic primary for the Senate District 7.
The Senate seat was drawn into Gwinnett as part of the legislative redistricting done by the Georgia General Assembly in November.
She announced a "Round One" list of officials who have endorsed her on social media this week, including: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga.; Gwinnett County Commissioner Ben Ku; state Reps. Sam Park, Jasmine Clark, Shelly Hutchinson, Gregg Kennard and Dar-shun Kendrick; state Sen. Sally Harrell; former Georgia House Minority Leader Bob Trammell; Norcross City Councilmen Alex Hixson, Matt Myers and Bruce Gaynor; Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason and City Councilmen Weare Gratwick, Eric Christ and Joe Sawyer; and Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter and Councilman Scott Lee.
"I'm honored to announce my 1st round of endorsements from fellow elected officials who support my candidacy for Georgia's new Senate District 7 in Gwinnett," Moore said in her announcement of the endorsements.
"Thank you to these distinguished public servants for their friendship and support."
Moore teased that a "Round Two" of endorsements will be announced soon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.