Any Georgian can now get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms of the disease, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Kemp said the state has been ramping up its testing capacity to the point that there is now more testing supplies than demand for tests. Georgia health officials had initially reserved testing for select individuals, such as the elderly, first responders and long term care facility workers. That was later expanded to include anyone who thought they had symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Now, it has been expanded to the rest of Georgia's population.
"As we continue to expand testing and screening for COVID-19, we must also focus on lab capacity to process the testing specimens," Kemp said. "Right now, we have more than 60 testing sites with more supply than demand. In accordance with new CDC guidance, the Department of Public Health and district offices are now encouraging all Georgians - even if they are not experiencing symptoms - to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider, local health department, or get a screening through the AU Health ExpressCare app.
"Dr. Toomey contacted local health directors today to ensure they are aware of this guidance. Let’s build on this momentum in the days and weeks to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.