With Christmas and New Years approaching, officials at the Governor's Office of Highway Safety are reminding drivers to stay sober if they plan to get behind the wheel of a car during the holidays.
State officials recently began their participation in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign this past weekend. That means the state's year-round "zero tolerance" policy on driving under the influence will be especially in force through the end of the year.
"Consider this your warning because state troopers, sheriff's deputies and police officers are going to arrest all impaired drivers they find on the road," GOHS Director Allen Poole said. "If alcohol is going to be part of your holiday plans, please include a plan for a sober ride with a designated driver, ride-share service or cab before the party starts."
Figures from the NHTSA show 839 people across the U.S. were killed in car accidents that involved a drunk driver in December 2018. The Governor's Office of Highway Safety said more of those fatalities happened between Christmas and New Years than during any other holiday in 2018.
About 25 percent of the 375 traffic accident fatalities in Georgia in 2018 involved alcohol impairment, according to state officials.
In addition to reminding drivers to stay sober when they drive, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is also urging drivers who no intention of drinking and driving anyway to still use caution on the roads during the holiday season.
"The holidays are a busy time with so many of us trying to get so much done in a short period of time, and we want to remind people to avoid rushing on the road by obeying the speed limit and complying with Georgia's hands-free law," Poole said. "And always remember the best defense against a drunk, distracted, or speeding driver is a buckled seatbelt."
State officials are urging drivers who do consume alcohol during the holidays to take advantage of AAA's "Tow-To-Go" program, where drivers who become intoxicated can arrange to get a free ride, and to have their vehicle towed for free, up to 10 miles. That service will be available from Dec. 20 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. Drivers can find information about the program at autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx or by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO.
Other tips the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is offering drivers during the holidays include:
• Remember even one alcoholic beverage is too many.
• Arrange for a designated driver, or use public transportation if the driver intends to consume alcohol.
• Serve non-alcoholic drinks at holiday parties to encourage designated drivers and be don't hesitate to take keys away from anyone who has consumed alcohol.
• Call 911 or send a message to *GSP if you see a drunk driver on the roads.