Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commission John F. King's office is stepping in to help Barrow County officials with an investigation into a fire that killed two people and injured another person in Auburn last week.
The commissioner's office said the cause of the fire at the mobile home, located at 330 Wages Road, is still under investigation, with the State Fire Investigations Unit, Auburn Police Department and Barrow County Fire Department looking into the cause. Neighbors reported the fire to Barrow County emergency officials at about 10 a.m. Friday.
“The two deceased were a 58-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman who were removed from a front bedroom near where investigators believe this fire began,” King said in a statement on Monday. “A 70-year-old man was the third victim who has been taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The identities of all three individuals will be released when they become available.”
The deaths brought the total number of fire-related fatalities that have occurred in Georgia this year up to 84.
Barrow County Emergency Services Capt. Scott Dakin told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta that flames destroyed the roof and that thick smoke filled the home. He also told the news station that the investigation will not be quick.
"It's a slow investigation as we go through this because anytime there's an injury or fatality we really want to know what caused it and is there something we can do to help from it happening again," Dakin said.
