A Buford woman is facing fraud and forgery charges after officials from Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner John F. King's office claimed she used forged accidental medical policy claims to fraudulently claim she was owed thousands of dollars.
Michelle Leigh Desjardins, 41, faces one count of insurance fraud and one county of forgery in the first degree stemming from a case out of Forsyth County. Warrants for Desjardins' arrest were issued by a Forsyth judge last Thursday.
“Ms. Desjardins initiated an Accidental Medical Policy claim for the maximum limit of $10,000,” King said in a statement. “Upon investigation, it was discovered the medical documents were altered and pages omitted to portray that the incident in question took place on a later date than hospital records show.
"Fraud drives up insurance rates for all Georgians, and I am committed to bringing criminals like this to justice.”
Anyone who has information related to DesJardins' case is asked to the Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner's Office's Criminal Investigations Division warrant line at 404-463-6363.
