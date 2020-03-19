The city of Norcross is in the midst of a state of emergency until mid-April as the city, and the rest of the world, grapples with the pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The Norcross City Council approved the state of emergency declaration Tuesday night, while also voting to hold future council meetings by teleconference while the outbreak is still going on. The emergency declaration will be in effect until April 17, and authorizes Mayor Craig Newton and the City Council to adopt "one or more emergency ordinances for so long as the local state of emergency exists" under Section 2.24 of the City Charter.
"I've urged, and continue to urge, our citizens to certainly be cautious, but not to panic," Newton said during the council meeting. "Simply make sure you're doing what you can to mitigate the spread of this really deadly virus and continue to live your lives. Don't be afraid to do whatever is necessary to continue to live a safe and happy and healthy life. Just use extreme caution."
Since adopting the emergency declaration, Norcross has closed City Hall to the public, but officials said city staff will continue to conduct city business and serve residents by email, electronic plan submission, online utility payments and conference calls.
The Norcross City Council has set a special called meeting for 6 p.m. on March 29.
Norcross has also announced Advanced Disposal will stop collecting bulk items such as TVs, mattresses and other furniture because of concerns that the virus that causes COVID-19 can live on hard surfaces for at least 72 hours. the move also pertains to garbage bags left outside of trash bins. That change will go into effect on March 23.
