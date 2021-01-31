A state legislator from Gwinnett County is calling on U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to strip controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments and back a censure of the congresswoman.
State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson penned the open letter to McCarthy on Friday. Greene, who has been referred to as the "QAnon congresswoman" for pushing debunked conspiracies linked to the group, has been in the news in recent days for her past actions prior to her election to Congress.
These actions range from a 2018 Facebook post containing allegations that a laser from a satellite could have caused wildfires in California — which led to the phrase "#JewishSpaceLasers" trending on Twitter this past week because she alleged a Jewish businessman was behind it — to a video of her confronting a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
“If Leader McCarthy fails to take this action, it will mean that the ‘Party of Lincoln’ has now become the ‘Party of QAnon,’” Hutchinson said in a statement. “It is disgraceful for Republican leadership in Washington, D.C. to continue elevating these bizarre and deranged conspiracy theories. Our politics weren’t always like this. If Leader McCarthy wants to live up to the standard of his fellow Californian, Ronald Reagan, he will relieve U.S. Rep. Greene of her committee assignments and support the resolution censuring her.”
Greene is a freshman congresswoman representing northwest Georgia in the House of Representatives. The censure resolution Hutchinson referred to was filed by another freshman congresswoman from Georgia, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.
“Congresswoman Greene’s comments and actions are dangerous, unpatriotic, and a clear threat to every Member of Congress," Williams said in a statement this past week. "It would be irresponsible for us to allow her to use the ‘People’s House’ as a platform to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that only fan the flames of hatred and violence.
"This is the same rhetoric that provoked the lawlessness we saw during the January 6th Domestic Terrorist attack. We must do everything we can to prevent similar events from occurring ever again.”
There have also been calls for Greene to be expelled from the House of Representatives.
In her letter to McCarthy, Hutchinson cited the video of Greene confronting the Parkland survivor, as well as a Facebook post in which she showed agreement with someone who called the school shooting a "false flag" incident.
Hutchinson also referenced past social media posts in which she appeared to show agreement with posts about executing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Greene has also filed articles of impeachment against new President Joe Biden.
"Our great republic was built on leaders rising to the moment, showing bravery, and doing what was right regardless of partisanship," Hutchinson wrote in the letter. "It is my hope and belief that those qualities still exist in our leaders today and that you are capable of displaying them."
Greene was defiant against the calls for her censure and expulsion from the House in a post on her Facebook page on Friday.
"I will never back down. I will never give up. Because I am one of you. And I will always represent you," Greene said in the post. "I take all of these slings and arrows gladly for you. I take them for our America First movement so that we can save our country and stop socialism. I knew this day would come, it was only a question of when."
