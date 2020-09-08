Gwinnett County’s gradual decline in new reports of COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease cases continued Tuesday as the county emerged from the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The county had a two-week case total of 1,804 cases and a two-week incidence rate of 186 cases for every 100,000 residents, according to new data released Tuesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Gwinnett has seen continued declines in its two-week numbers in recent weeks, including significant declines in those numbers from one day to the next. On Monday, the two-week new case total was 1,933 and the two-week incidence rate was 199 new cases for every 100,000 Gwinnettians.
By comparison, the numbers from last Thursday were a two-week total of 2,250 new cases and a two-week incidence rate of 232 cases for every 100,000 Gwinnettians.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director Dr. Audrey Arona said local health officials are encouraged by the declines in Gwinnett County’s two-week numbers.
“If you look at the overall positivity from way back in March, it hasn’t changed a lot, it’s 10.4% now, but the important thing to look at to really get a grip on community transmission and the level that we face today is to look at those 14-day case rates and overall positivity for that time,” Arona said on Friday. “We’re seeing that really decline and we’re really close to being at that minimum transmission level in terms of positivity — anything less than 5%. We’re at 6.8% right now ... We were at 8% (the week of Aug. 24).”
Arona has attributed the gradual decline in two-week numbers in Gwinnett to better compliance by residents with recommended mitigation techniques, such as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently. Those are steps she has also stressed residents need to continue.
Since March, Gwinnett has seen a total of 25,215 cases, 359 deaths and 2,517 hospitalizations. The county’s overall incidence rate for all cases seen since March is 2,596.42 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District’s weekly local COVID-19 update on Tuesday showed the average age of people in cases seen in Gwinnett is 38 while the average age of people who died from COVID-19 is 74.
The county’s positivity rate for all positive cases seen since March is 11.6% while its hospitalization rate for all cases is 10%.
Statewide, there has been a total of 285,350 cases, 6,070 deaths, 25,589 hospitalizations and 4,698 ICU admissions.
