It’s been a banner year for Mill Creek High School in the area where the arts and athletics intersect. The school’s Dance Team won its third consecutive Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAAA state championship and its Coed Competitive Cheerleading Team also brought home state gold for the third year in a row.
Both teams had to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Dance Team scrambled to fill spots due to quarantining and the Cheerleading Team saw its state competition moved from November to February.
“It was a difficult season – a lot of hard work and a lot of quarantining,” said Dance Team coach Suzanne Muck. “The first time I think I had my entire team as a unit was at state. We had kids quarantined, so we had to bring alternates in and it’s been one of those years. A pandemic year.”
The Dance Team competed on Feb. 13 in Columbus and was victorious in two genres – jazz and pom – and won the overall championship, with South Forsyth (which scored highest in the hip hop genre) finishing second. Other Gwinnett County teams competing at state included Peachtree Ridge, Greater Atlanta Christian, Brookwood, Mountain View, Parkview, North Gwinnett and Collins Hill.
The team traveled to competitions in Peachtree City, Ringgold and Forsyth County and hosted a virtual meet that involved 27 teams.
“It was a success,” said Muck of the virtual competition. “It was the first time we’ve done it and hopefully it’s the one and only.”
Muck, who has coached the Dance Team since 2009, said she was pleased with the way her charges dealt with the many “opportunities” they faced during the season.
“We had a lot of quarantining and that was always a challenge,” she said. “We thought ahead on that and brought alternates in for some routines and they stepped in when that happened. It was difficult for the kids but they rose up, and that was our motto – ‘Rise Up.’
“I am super-proud of them. They did an outstanding job and I can’t say that enough. They kept their heads up, they were positive, they were energetic, they came to the competition prepared. And no matter how the cookie crumbled they just kept going plugging along with a positive attitude.”
Members of the team included seniors (and captains) Jessica Padula and Bhelen Thompson; juniors Ava Williams, Evelyn Douches, Tyler Knowles, Camille Barron, Sophia Wright, Reagin Soucy, Chloe Park, Emma Enochs and Jordan Montgomery; and sophomore Jessica Casheba. Alternates included Kendall Johnson (junior), Mackenzie Vasquez and Eden Kahiga (sophomore) and Julia McDonough (freshman).
Mill Creek’s Coed Competitive Cheerleading team made history with its third consecutive state crown, the first time that feat has been accomplished in the Coed Division. Competitive Cheerleading generally has its season in the fall in Georgia with its state meet in November, but this year things were pushed back, presenting unique logistical challenges.
“We started practice in the summer and then the GHSA moved the state meet to February, and usually we’re done before Thanksgiving,” said coach Katie Fowler. “So we were trying to schedule practices over Thanksgiving break and Christmas break and practicing into January and February.
“A lot of my kids do All-Star cheerleading, so trying to schedule competitions and practices around All-Star practice and competitions just wore my kids out. They were literally practicing every single day of the week, sometimes twice a day. Just trying to keep everybody healthy was probably our biggest challenge this season.
At the end of the competition on Feb. 15 in Macon, Mill Creek was in a three-way tie with Forsyth Central and Northgate, but the Hawks prevailed in a tiebreaker scenario.
“I am so excited and so proud of these kids,” Fowler said. “We really came together as a team. I always tell my athletes that we’re like a little family, so overcoming these obstacles of kids getting quarantined at the last minute and trying to practice with kids in quarantine and being exhausted by the end was quite a challenge.
“For everything to come to fruition at the end to accomplish this goal, especially with the amazing competition we faced, for us to be able to pull this off was really a feat.”
Members of the Coed Competitive Cheerleading Team include seniors Acacia Whyte, Jaden McCutchen, Jailynn Bryant, Kaylie Bitterman, Peyton Smith, Pola Ortiz, Raelyn Ferraro, D.J. Hawthorne and Elijah Reid; juniors Carin Cooper, Isabella Livengood, Claudia Russell, Kylee Schulman and Hannah Stokes; sophomores Sarah Chastain and Kaley Reese; and freshmen Madison English, Callan Vanderool and Trinity Gregg.
