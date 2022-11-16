Intuitive Surgical, Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County government and Partnership Gwinnett officials pose for a photo after Georgia Economic Developers Association named Intuitive's $500 million expansion as its Large Community Deal of the Year Award recipient on Monday.
The expansion of robotic-assisted surgery technology company, Intuitive, in Peachtree Corners was recognized this week for literally being a big deal.
Intuitive Surgical, Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County government and Partnership Gwinnett received the Large Community Deal of the Year Award during the Georgia Economic Developers Association's annual awards event on Monday. The award is in recognition of Intuitive's $500 million expansion, which was announced last year, that is expected to add new 1,200 jobs in Peachtree Corners.
Partnership Gwinnett, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Gwinnett County Government, Peachtree Corners and Georgia Power worked together to land the expansion.
“The city of Peachtree Corners advocates innovation and thoughtful development, which are tenets of Intuitive’s business,” Intuitive Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Henry Charlton said. “When combined with Gwinnett County’s diverse and educated workforce, expanding our presence after more than a decade in Peachtree Corners is the right thing to do.”
The expansion is expected to be finished sometime in 2024 and will entail 750,000-square-feet of new construction and renovations for engineering, manufacturing, office and training space at the corner of Spalding and Data Drives.
Intuitive currently employs 180 people in the area. The company's expansion plans include hiring employees to fill a variety of high-paying jobs and to work with local elementary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions to support artificial intelligence and STEM curriculums.
“This project has a meaningful impact on our community,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “It positively benefits and supports our diverse residents and educational institutions, as well as fosters innovation that changes the world.”
Peachtree Corners and Partnership Gwinnett officials also praised the impact that Intuitive's expansion is expected to have on the area.
“We appreciate that Intuitive recognized our city, along with our unique assets such as Curiosity Lab, as a desirable location for their company to innovate and grow,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “This expansion, which will create new jobs and provide excellent career opportunities for our talented and diverse workforce, will benefit our community and local economy for years to come.”
Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes added, “This project represents a significant economic development project with highest wage in Gwinnett County history. Our city, county, region and state governments and residents will all benefit from the continuous multimillion-dollar economic impact.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.