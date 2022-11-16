Georgia Economic Developers Association Large Community Deal of Year Award.PNG

Intuitive Surgical, Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County government and Partnership Gwinnett officials pose for a photo after Georgia Economic Developers Association named Intuitive's $500 million expansion as its Large Community Deal of the Year Award recipient on Monday.

 Photo: Partnership Gwinnett

The expansion of robotic-assisted surgery technology company, Intuitive, in Peachtree Corners was recognized this week for literally being a big deal.

Intuitive Surgical, Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County government and Partnership Gwinnett received the Large Community Deal of the Year Award during the Georgia Economic Developers Association's annual awards event on Monday. The award is in recognition of Intuitive's $500 million expansion, which was announced last year, that is expected to add new 1,200 jobs in Peachtree Corners.