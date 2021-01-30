Gwinnett County led the state of Georgia on Friday in an area where it probably doesn't want to be in the lead.
It had the state's highest two-week total number of new COVID-19 cases, although its large population meant it had the sixth-highest two-week incidence rate, according to the state's online COVID-19 tracking portal.
Data from the Department of Public Health shows that, as of Friday, Gwinnett has seen 9,918 new COVID-19 cases, with an incidence rate of 1,021 for every 100,000 residents, over the last two weeks.
Chattahoochee County, with a population of 10,749 residents, had the state's highest two-week incidence rate, at 1,433 cases for every 100,000 residents, although in reality that equated to 154 cases over the last two weeks.
The number of new COVID-19 cases seen in Gwinnett County and across Georgia has actually been declining in late January, but Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey told Gwinnett community and health leaders at a Gwinnett Cares virtual health summit this past week that the county, and the rest of the state, is not out of the woods yet.
"Although our case numbers have gone down over the last couple of weeks, somewhat, the numbers are still extraordinarily high," Toomey said. "The numbers of cases, hospitalizations are higher than we've ever reported in Georgia before and it's just very, very concerning."
Georgia as a whole saw 74,394 new cases, with an incidence rate of 687 for every 100,000 residents, over the same period.
Two weeks earlier, on Jan. 15, Gwinnett was reporting a two-week total of 10,263 new cases, with an incidence rate of 1,057 cases per 100,000 residents, while the state had a two-week total of 92,964 cases and an two-week incidence rate of 858 cases per 100,000 residents following a post holidays spike in COVID-19.
To date, Gwinnett County has seen a total of 72,848 COVID-19 cases, with an incidence rate of 7,501 cases for every 100,000 residents, since last March. It leads the state in overall cases and has had 693 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 49 probable deaths and 4,483 hospitalizations.
The county's overall case total means about 7.5% of its population — which the Department of Public Health pegs at 971,145 — has gotten COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Georgia last spring.
The county is part of a cluster that also includes Hall, Jackson, Walton and Barrow counties where the two-week new case numbers are among the highest in the state.
Toomey said Georgia has been seeing "thousands and thousands" of COVID outbreaks.
"We recognize we have had more outbreaks from COVID in a month than we usually have in the entire state for all diseases in a year," she said. "I think that puts it into perspective."
Statewide, Georgia has seen 741,991 COVID-19 cases, 12,410 confirmed deaths, 1,576 probable deaths, 49,869 hospitalizations and 8,360 ICU admissions since March.
On top of the original COVID-19 strain that arrived in Georgia, Toomey said several variants of the disease are now showing up in the state.
"Initially, we identified six variants across the metro Atlanta area (but) we now have seven more, so 13 total," Toomey said. "We've ramped up the surveillance for the variant because if we have 13 spread throughout the state, it means we have many, many, many cases because we're only testing a small fraction."
The state's public health commissioner also said the state is continuing to do "intensive contact tracing" where the variants are showing up so health officials can see how and where they are spreading. They also want to see what risk factors exist in the community that are allowing the variants to spread.
She said the so-called UK variant is believed to be easier to transmit from one person to the next, and may be more dangerous — although the commissioner said studies are ongoing to confirm whether it is more dangerous than the original strain.
"This makes our vaccine efforts even more important, and I know that many of you have been challenged either to get a vaccination for yourselves or, as providers, get vaccine for your practice," Toomey said.
Toomey acknowledged the struggles Georgia has faced in getting people vaccinated. She said there were 230,000 doses available to allocate in the state on Tuesday, but there were 2.6 million requests for the vaccine.
The public health commissioner said the state had a supply of about 100,000 first vaccine doses a week, and 80,000 second dose vaccinations, as of this past Tuesday.
"That's very little when you consider a state as big as ours, a population as big as ours that will eventually need vaccine," Toomey said. "Just the current group that we're vaccinating is over 2 million people and we haven't made a dent in that.
"And, quite frankly we are just struggling to be able to adequately provide vaccine to those who can give the vaccinations in their offices or in mass vaccination sites because mass vaccination sites are tremendous to reach many, many people, but for the frail and elderly, it's simply not a practical way and we still need to rely on local pharmacies and maybe visiting nurses and other home visitation organizations who can reach people in their homes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.