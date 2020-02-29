More than 1,200 Gwinnett County residents won't be able to board a commercial flight or enter certain facilities after Oct. 1 if they don't update their drivers licenses or other state-issued ID card, the Georgia Department of Drivers Services announced Friday.
The state said 1,262 holders of license or other state-issued ID cards in the county are still using cards issued before 2012, which was the year Georgia began issuing Real ID complaint cards. Starting this fall, federal regulations will stipulate that no one will be able to board a flight or enter federal buildings or nuclear power plants in the U.S. if they don't have a Real ID-compliant form of ID.
“Anyone without a Real ID Gold or Black star in the right corner of their driver’s license or State ID Card is urged to visit well before the deadline with the necessary documentation for issuance," DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a statement. "It is wise to obtain the Real ID even if airport travel or entering other Federal Buildings are not a regular part of your routine.”
By the numbers, Gwinnett is third in the state in terms of the highest numbers of residents who are still using pre-Real ID-compliant drivers licenses or other state-issued ID cards. Only Fulton County (1,595 people) and DeKalb County (1,404 people) have higher numbers of residents using old-style cards in Georgia.
Most people in Georgia will not be impacted when the federal government begins requiring the use of Real ID-complaint drivers licenses or ID cards to board planes or enter federal buildings or nuclear power plants.
That's because most Georgians already have compliant cards.
In all, there are few people in Georgia who do not have Real ID-complaint cards. The Department of Drivers Services said 98% of people in Georgia have licenses or ID cards issued after the state adopted the Real ID system in 2012.
As a result of there still being some people in Georgia who have the old-style licenses or ID cards, however, the Department of Drivers Services said it will be"doubling their public information efforts" this year to raise awareness of the impact not updating the licenses before Oct. 1 will have on people.
