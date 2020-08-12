As a kindergartner was helped out of his dad's truck by a Buford Elementary School teacher on Monday, his father offered him one final piece of advice and support.
"Bye bye dude, kill it today," the father shouted out the window of his truck.
Scenes like that are typical in any school year on the first day of school, but it was a little different in Buford this year. In the past, that father might have escorted his son into the school building and to his class for the first day of kindergarten before imparting his advice.
Wednesday was not exactly a typical first day of school, however, with Buford City Schools limiting access to the school building to just students and school employees in an effort to limit the chances of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease entering the district's schools.
Officials in the district of nearly 5,100 students had said before the school year began they put a lot of time into planning how they would have students in the classroom safely.
That included looking at everything from how they handle lunch to how they social distance in the classroom, to how they sanitize and disinfect buildings, to how long students are on their school bus between their bus stop and schools and to how they limit the chances of someone bringing COVID-19 in to the schools.
That's why parents, for example, were not allowed to enter the school buildings with their kids.
"I am incredibly proud of the preparation our staff put in to make this first day of school successful, both for face-to-face and digital learners," Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs said. "The students and staff were excited to return today. They have embraced the changes that are necessary for this to be possible.
"Our Facilities Management team, along with the custodial staff, has constructed an environment that is safe while maintaining the educational environment our students are accustomed to. The Buford community has been extremely supportive and flexible, making today outstanding all around."
But, while schools system officials heralded their first day back in class as a success, they were also aware of the paradox of simultaneously having familiarity and a lot of new and different procedures for school on Wednesday.
Perhaps there was nowhere that the change from a traditional first day of school could be felt more than Buford Elementary School. The school only houses kindergarten classes while older elementary-age children attend either Buford Academy or Buford Senior Academy.
"Typically, a lot of parents are coming in (to the building), dropping their kids off and taking a lot of pictures and stuff like that," Buford Elementary School Principal Mark Graves said. "We just had to make a few adjustments for that."
Students had not been in the classroom since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, welcoming them back to school on Wednesday brought familiarity to educators, parents and students.
But, it was also very different because of all of the new rules Buford City Schools put in place — such as not allowing parents to walk their kids to their classrooms, and asking them to drop their kids off outside the school building — to protect the health of students, teachers and staff.
Students, for example, could not get up out of their seats to exit their school bus en mass. They instead had to wait to be called, one by one, to exit the bus so social distancing could be observed during the unloading process.
Students, teachers and staff were also all wearing face masks. Some wore face shields instead, but everyone had their face covered in one way or another.
Another sign of how different Wednesday was is the fact that, after parents finished dropping off their children at Buford Elementary School in the morning, Graves didn't just tell the teachers who helped with unloading they did a good job.
He also told them to go wash their hands right away.
And, although parents could not escort their kindergartners to their classrooms on the first day of school, Buford Elementary School officials did indulge the parents who wanted to celebrate their kids first day of school from the drop-off lane, whether it was taking pictures from their vehicles or letting them stop to tell their kids to "kill it" scholastically this year.
"It does change the feel somewhat, but it's OK because we still get to love on our kids all throughout the day," Graves said. "It's just a different mode of transportation. Instead of them walking in, they were dropping off and that's OK. They were still able to take pictures and do a lot of the same things that they normally would do."
