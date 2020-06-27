Snellville residents will have to wait a little longer before they can celebrate Independence Day.
Due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the city's fireworks show that it typically held to celebrate the Fourth of July will be held in September this year.
Star Spangled Snellville is currently scheduled for 3 until 9 p.m. Sept. 5 on the Snellville Towne Green.
The safety of our citizens and visitors comes first and we knew July 4 was too soon to have a large gathering of people,” said Snellville Tourism and Trade Executive Director Kelly McAloon. “Please mark your calendar for Sept. 5 for a Star Spangled Labor Day event on the Snellville Towne Green. This fun filled family day will bring back great bands, festival food and a kids’ zone for hours of fun and of course one of the best fireworks shows in the Southeast.”
The event is expected to include fireworks, food, live music and entertainment, but the entertainment lineup has not yet been finalized.
Updates to the schedule for Star Spangled Snellville will be posted at www.SnellvilleEvents.com.
