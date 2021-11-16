The Gwinnett County tag offices will have standardized hours starting Jan. 3, and Saturday hours will no longer be offered next year.
Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter made the announcement that, starting Jan. 3, all tag offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with Wednesdays extending the closing time to 6 p.m.
“As promised, I extended tag office hours to accommodate later visits,” Porter said. “However, I saw that there was a greater need for more accommodation from 8:30-5:30 weekdays. I’m also expanding the window for appointments from 9:30 to 4:30. Appointments are optional, but making one lets people skip the line.”
Porter said residents are reminded that they can skip the trip entirely by conducting business online, or, if an in-person visit is required, they can skip the wait by making an optional appointment in advance (see GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com for details and links.)
Walk-ins are always welcome, Porter said.
The Customer Service Center, Dealer, Mail & Fleet Division, and the Main Office at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center will continue to operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Tag offices will be closed Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 23-25 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year's.
During the holiday weeks, the Lawrenceville office will be open Mondays and closed Saturdays.
