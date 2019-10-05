Staff Builders HR, which specializes in identifying quality talent for businesses, recently celebrated the opening of its Peachtree Corners location.
Operated by Austin Ashworth, the office will serve the north metro-Atlanta area and offer staffing solutions to businesses in administrative, professional and industrial trades.
“We like to think of ourselves as a one-stop shop,” Ashworth said. “We specialize in staffing light industrial and clerical positions and strive to provide companies with top-notch personnel. We handle payroll processing service, too.”
Ashworth and Staff Builders HR offer a personalized recruiting strategy for each client.
The Peachtree Corners location is the first permanent site for the Florida-based business in Georgia. The company was founded in 2008 and the new staffing office is located at 5260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite 600. Ashworth said the company plans on opening an additional four to five locations in the next three to four years.
“We are delighted to welcome Staff Builders HR to our community,” said Councilmember Lorri Christopher during the company’s ribbon-cutting event held on Aug. 27. “Peachtree Corners is well known as a business-friendly city, and we are confident that you will be very successful operating your new business here.”
Staff Builders HR offers several staffing options from temporary to contract to permanent staffing services for the fields of warehouse, professional and skilled trade.