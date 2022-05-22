Stacey Abrams acknowledged she was going to be attacked by Republicans for one part of her speech at the Gwinnett Democrats' Bluetopia Gala in Norcross on Saturday night before she was even finished with her remarks.
Abrams, the Democrats' nominee for governor, attacked the record of Gov. Brian Kemp, as well as Republicans in general, during their time leading the state. She pointed to a mantra Republicans have touted for years — Georgia is the No. 1 state to do business — and contrasted it to issues such as mental health care, maternal mortality, wages and incarceration.
“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live," said Abrams before she acknowledged Republicans would attack her for the later part of that statement.
"Let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when we’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”
Abrams was one of three guests speakers at the Bluetopia Gala — the other two were U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — and she spoke to Gwinnett Democrats for just over 21 minutes in the ballroom at the Crown Plaza Northeast in Norcross.
Some of her speech touched on Gwinnett's shift from a Republican stronghold to a place where Democrats could win and take the reins of power. She also highlighted some things she would do if elected governor in November, such as expanding Medicaid — a move she said would create 64,000 jobs in the state — as well as ensuring access to Georgia colleges for students, regardless of whether they are documented residents or not, and addressing housing issues in Georgia.
While she acknowledged the General Assembly passed mental health reform legislation this year, she said half-a-million people who need that care can't access it without Medicaid expansion.
"We're going to make sure the state of Georgia does its job," Abrams said. "We're going to take care of our people in the state of Georgia."
A significant bit of her speech, however, focused on Kemp's record as governor and painting him as a leader who does not care about the issues affecting Georgians. She touched on issues ranging from Medicaid expansion to new laws pertaining to how teachers can discuss racial issues with students and what books can be put in school libraries.
She also attacked his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as legislation that allowed permitless carrying of firearms, cutting an item in the state budget that would have expanded Medicaid for people who have HIV.
"Brian Kemp doesn't care about our families or else he would be doing more to make sure that they were taken care of," Abrams said. "Instead, in the midst of COVID, he passed a law to protect our companies but did nothing to protect our communities."
After Republicans began to get word of Abrams' "worst state" comment, however, they quickly began criticizing her for it on social media.
"Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family," said Kemp in a post on Twitter Saturday night. "And Marty, the girls, and I will work hard every day from now until November to keep it that way for four more years!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.