St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, a nonprofit agency dedicated to preventing homelessness, fighting hunger, and changing lives, has named Cheryl King its new Chief Financial Officer.
King will provide financial leadership and strategic guidance to support the organization’s ongoing growth and expansion of services across the state, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia officials said.
King brings a wealth of finance and nonprofit leadership experience to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia.
“We are thrilled to have Cheryl on the team. Her depth of experience, familiarity with nonprofits, ability to lead teams, and passion for our mission made her an obvious choice and fit as we continue to grow,” CEO Pat McNulty said.
King has extensive experience in private and public financings, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, analysis, and compliance. She began her career in public accounting before joining First Data Corporation, where she eventually became SVP and CFO of the Card Services Division.
She has since served as CFO for several technology companies and most recently provided CFO advisory services to small private enterprises. She also served as Treasurer and Interim President of a statewide nonprofit focused on improving youth health and wellness.
In addition, Cheryl has served on the boards of several other Atlanta-based nonprofits.
“I am very excited to join the team at St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and look forward to helping build on the foundation and success of this great organization,” King said.
King graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration with honors from Georgetown University. She and her husband Tom reside in East Cobb and have two adult sons and one grandson.
